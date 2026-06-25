The Economic Times unveils Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026
The Economic Times just rolled out its Most Innovative AI Product Awards for 2026, shining a light on the coolest enterprise AI tools out there.
These awards recognize solutions that are making finance, operations, tax, legal, and even AI infrastructure smarter and more efficient.
It's all about how AI is helping businesses solve tough problems and deliver value in new ways.
Categories cover finance operations tax legal
Categories range from CFO-focused tools for better financial forecasting and cash flow management to COO innovations that streamline operations and boost resilience.
There are also tax solutions that make reporting easier and keep companies compliant with changing rules, plus legal products that speed up contract work and risk checks.
The awards even highlight developer platforms powering scalable enterprise adoption, showing just how much AI is transforming the workplace right now.