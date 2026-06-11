The Guardian has 30 staff covering 48-team World Cup
The Guardian is gearing up for the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, with 48 teams and more than 1,000 players across 104 matches.
They've got a squad of 30 journalists and producers spread out in North America, ready to bring daily updates:
Jeff Rueter will be reporting from the US camp in Los Angeles, while Pablo Maurer keeps an eye on Central and South American teams.
Live blogs and 1,248 player guides
Expect live blogs for every match, deep dives into ticket prices and fan experiences, plus coverage of political stories around the tournament.
There'll be daily Football Weekly podcasts, guides to all 1,248 players, interactive Bracketology features, and exclusive content on TikTok and Instagram with cultural figures.
UK readers get wall charts and guides (also available digitally), as The Guardian ramps up its US sports strategy ahead of future events like the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup.