The Guardian has 30 staff covering 48-team World Cup

Live blogs and 1,248 player guides

Expect live blogs for every match, deep dives into ticket prices and fan experiences, plus coverage of political stories around the tournament.

There'll be daily Football Weekly podcasts, guides to all 1,248 players, interactive Bracketology features, and exclusive content on TikTok and Instagram with cultural figures.

UK readers get wall charts and guides (also available digitally), as The Guardian ramps up its US sports strategy ahead of future events like the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup.