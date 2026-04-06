The Hindu and SRM launch Deep Tech Summit 2026

Speakers urge industry and university collaboration

India has a massive pool of design engineers (about 20% of the world's design engineers), but not enough homegrown design companies.

To fix this, the India Semiconductor Mission is pushing for more R&D and materials innovation.

Speakers at the summit, including startup leaders and university heads, emphasized that teaming up between industry and universities is key for turning smart ideas into impactful startups, and yes, there's funding out there for solutions that really make a difference.