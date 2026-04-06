The Hindu and SRM launch Deep Tech Summit 2026
Chennai just hosted the launch of Deep Tech Summit 2026, a joint effort by The Hindu Group and SRM Institute of Science and Technology.
The summit is all about how deep tech (think advanced science and engineering) can help solve real-world problems.
Amitesh Kumar Sinha from the Ministry of Electronics and IT highlighted government initiatives to boost this sector.
Speakers urge industry and university collaboration
India has a massive pool of design engineers (about 20% of the world's design engineers), but not enough homegrown design companies.
To fix this, the India Semiconductor Mission is pushing for more R&D and materials innovation.
Speakers at the summit, including startup leaders and university heads, emphasized that teaming up between industry and universities is key for turning smart ideas into impactful startups, and yes, there's funding out there for solutions that really make a difference.