The Moon is shrinking! Over 2,600 cracks found on surface
The Moon's cooling insides are making it shrink, which has led to 1,114 new surface cracks (called small mare ridges) showing up in its plains and basins.
With these added to the old count, there are now more than 2,600 fractures across the lunar surface—some dating back around 124 million years.
New ridges mapped in previously uncharted areas
Researchers from the National Air and Space Museum just mapped these new cracks in areas they hadn't checked before.
Their findings show that the Moon isn't done shifting yet; its surface keeps changing as it contracts.
Identifying hazards for future lunar bases
Some of these fractures are active faults causing moonquakes—which could threaten future lunar bases.
Researchers hope Artemis and upcoming exploration will provide data to help identify hazards and improve safety for future habitats on the Moon.