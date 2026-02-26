The Moon is shrinking! Over 2,600 cracks found on surface Technology Feb 26, 2026

The Moon's cooling insides are making it shrink, which has led to 1,114 new surface cracks (called small mare ridges) showing up in its plains and basins.

With these added to the old count, there are now more than 2,600 fractures across the lunar surface—some dating back around 124 million years.