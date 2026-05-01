The New York Times bans freelancers from using AI tools

NYT: Freelancers' AI misuse prompted ban

This move comes after a few messy incidents where freelancers used AI and got caught, like one writer admitting to using chatbots on a popular column and another submitting an AI-written (and plagiarized) book review.

There was even a correction issued when an article included an AI-generated quote.

< em>The New York Times says these changes are all about keeping journalism honest and original.