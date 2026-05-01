The New York Times bans freelancers from using AI tools
Technology
The New York Times just told its freelancers: no more using AI like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Adobe Firefly, or MidJourney for writing or visuals.
Everything you submit has to be 100% human-made: no AI help for creating, editing, or even touching up your work.
The only exception? You can use AI for some light brainstorming.
NYT: Freelancers' AI misuse prompted ban
This move comes after a few messy incidents where freelancers used AI and got caught, like one writer admitting to using chatbots on a popular column and another submitting an AI-written (and plagiarized) book review.
There was even a correction issued when an article included an AI-generated quote.
< em>The New York Times says these changes are all about keeping journalism honest and original.