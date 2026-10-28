The RealReal and retailers tighten defenses against AI shopping agents
Online stores are stepping up their game against artificial intelligence (AI) shopping agents.
The RealReal, a luxury resale platform, is fortifying its bot defense system and will now make it tougher for shopping agents to log in to its platform, add items to carts, and check out.
The decision reportedly came after The Verge found that AI agents can be used to exploit a feature that makes it harder for real people to shop.
Retailers restrict AI-powered purchases, banks worry
It's not just The RealReal: Tapestry, Kohl's, Neiman Marcus, and Chewy have all been cited as restricting AI-powered purchases.
Even Delta Air Lines and Amazon are tightening rules around automated buying.
Banks are also worried about security risks from these bots, warning that they could mess with your account or lead to unauthorized spending.
All this has sparked a bigger conversation about how much we should let AI handle our online shopping.