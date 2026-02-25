There's now an app that detects nearby smart glasses
Nearby Glasses is a new Android app that helps you detect smart glasses like Meta Ray-Bans and Snap Spectacles nearby.
Built by sociologist Yves Jeanrenaud, it's totally free, open-source, and available on Google Play Store and GitHub.
The app scans for unique Bluetooth signals from these glasses and sends you a notification if one's close by.
Jeanrenaud says he hopes the app will eventually be available for iPhone as well.
How the app works
The app picks up special Bluetooth frames sent out by smart glasses from brands like Meta and Luxottica.
You can tweak how far it scans, but sometimes other gadgets—like VR headsets or smartwatches—might trigger alerts too.
Fun fact: Jeanrenaud built the first version in just four hours.
The reason behind the app
Nearby Glasses was created because of real worries about people being recorded without knowing—like influencers filming secretly or officials breaking rules with hidden cameras.
The best part? The app doesn't collect any of your data or show ads, so your privacy stays protected while you use it.