There's now an app that detects nearby smart glasses Technology Feb 25, 2026

Nearby Glasses is a new Android app that helps you detect smart glasses like Meta Ray-Bans and Snap Spectacles nearby.

Built by sociologist Yves Jeanrenaud, it's totally free, open-source, and available on Google Play Store and GitHub.

The app scans for unique Bluetooth signals from these glasses and sends you a notification if one's close by.

Jeanrenaud says he hopes the app will eventually be available for iPhone as well.