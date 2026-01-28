These 2 unique fat distribution patterns can harm your brain Technology Jan 28, 2026

A new study says it's not just how much body fat you have, but where it sits that could impact your brain health.

Researchers found two specific fat patterns—one with extra fat in the pancreas ("pancreatic-predominant") and another called "skinny fat," with more belly fat but less in the liver and pancreas—are linked to faster brain aging, memory issues, and higher risks of stroke.