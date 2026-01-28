These 2 unique fat distribution patterns can harm your brain
A new study says it's not just how much body fat you have, but where it sits that could impact your brain health.
Researchers found two specific fat patterns—one with extra fat in the pancreas ("pancreatic-predominant") and another called "skinny fat," with more belly fat but less in the liver and pancreas—are linked to faster brain aging, memory issues, and higher risks of stroke.
Why does this matter?
Even if you're not overweight, the "skinny fat" pattern can increase your chances of anxiety and depression, while the pancreatic-predominant pattern is linked to higher risks of stroke and other serious brain conditions.
The takeaway: understanding your body's unique fat distribution might be just as important for your mind as it is for your waistline.