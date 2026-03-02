These are the coolest laptops showcased at CES 2026
Lenovo just showed off some pretty bold laptop ideas at CES 2026. The ThinkBook X1 Carbon debuted at CES 2026, while Lenovo's Modular AI Concept (a ThinkPad concept) features a detachable keyboard that comes off to reveal a platform where a secondary screen can be inserted—great for multitasking or sharing work with friends.
Plus, Lenovo's Modular AI Concept lets you swap out the USB-C ports to fit your needs, like adding an SD card slot if you're into photography.
Yoga Book Pro 3D
Lenovo also revealed the Yoga Book Pro 3D, which has dual screens and lets you see 3D visuals without any glasses.
It uses eye-tracking tech and is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 and NVIDIA's RTX 5070 GPU, making it perfect for anyone who wants to sketch or build in 3D using a touchscreen and stylus.