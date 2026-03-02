These are the coolest laptops showcased at CES 2026 Technology Mar 02, 2026

Lenovo just showed off some pretty bold laptop ideas at CES 2026. The ThinkBook X1 Carbon debuted at CES 2026, while Lenovo's Modular AI Concept (a ThinkPad concept) features a detachable keyboard that comes off to reveal a platform where a secondary screen can be inserted—great for multitasking or sharing work with friends.

Plus, Lenovo's Modular AI Concept lets you swap out the USB-C ports to fit your needs, like adding an SD card slot if you're into photography.