Thin crescent moon near Venus visible from London April 19
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers!
On April 18 and 19, you'll get to see a super thin crescent moon hanging out right next to bright Venus.
The view is from London, looking west at 8:30pm on April 19, just after sunset.
On April 18, the moon will be below Venus and a bit harder to spot.
Clear western horizon viewing and safety
Find a clear spot with an open view of the western horizon after sunset for your best chance.
If you're in the southern hemisphere, you're in luck: the moon and Venus will be even higher in the sky.
Just remember: never look directly at the sun; wait until it's set before checking out this cosmic duo!