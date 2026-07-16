Thinking Machines manifesto proposes decentralized alignment to boost human judgment
Technology
Thinking Machines just dropped a manifesto called "The Future Worth Building Is Human," urging that AI should boost human judgment, not replace it.
The report pushes for tech that keeps people in the loop, blending our knowledge and values into how AI makes decisions.
Instead of fully autonomous systems, they suggest "decentralized alignment," so organizations and individuals can shape AI to fit their own values while keeping things safe for everyone.
Thinking Machines report: local expertise matters
The report also points out that big, centralized AI systems can't match the local know-how people bring to different fields.
Their vision? A future where tech grows alongside us, appreciating what humans do best and making progress together.