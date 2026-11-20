Third party credential compromise hit MoEngage, no customer data accessed
MoEngage, a customer engagement platform, got hit by a cyberattack after a third-party provider's credentials were compromised. This led to service disruptions for almost a week.
By November 19, some customers had regained access, and thankfully, MoEngage assured customers that no customer data was accessed.
MoEngage issues Nov 20 security update
On November 20, the company updated its customers about what happened and shared extra security tips to help prevent future issues.
MoEngage says it suggested several security measures to enhance customer protection.