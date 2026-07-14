Thiruvananthapuram's HEX20 launches 2nd KOYO satellite on SpaceX Transporter-17 mission

KOYO tested some cool tech, such as new solar panel mechanisms and the AX CubeSat platform. It also carried gadgets from different partners, including fiber-optic gyroscopes and power systems.

CTO & Co-Founder Anurag Reghu shared that over 1,500 beacon packets were decoded and more than 75 ground commands were sent successfully.

HEX20 has six more missions lined up in the next 12 months, including Earth observation satellites and even an asteroid probe.