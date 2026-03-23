This 3D printer can help ISRO make its own rockets
A Kerala startup, Spacetime 4D Printing Solution, just handed over its Akasha300 3-D printer to ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.
This isn't your average printer: it can handle super-tough materials at up to 350 Celsius (and even upgrade to 500 Celsius), making it perfect for building rocket parts right here in India.
The Akasha300 comes with a heated bed and an enclosed chamber
The Akasha300 comes with a heated bed and an enclosed chamber for steady, accurate printing, even with tricky aerospace materials.
Its dual-extrusion tech builds strong parts layer by layer, while features like modular extruders and air filtration mean it's ready for serious research.
Backed by IIST and Kerala Startup Mission
With the Akasha300 on board, ISRO can make more of its own rocket components in-house, boosting self-reliance and speeding up innovation.
Backed by IIST and Kerala Startup Mission, this is a big step for Indian space tech—and a proud moment for homegrown startups.