This 3D printer can help ISRO make its own rockets Technology Mar 23, 2026

A Kerala startup, Spacetime 4D Printing Solution, just handed over its Akasha300 3-D printer to ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

This isn't your average printer: it can handle super-tough materials at up to 350 Celsius (and even upgrade to 500 Celsius), making it perfect for building rocket parts right here in India.