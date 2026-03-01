This 3D printer can make fully working electric motors
MIT researchers have developed a multimaterial 3D printing platform by retrofitting an existing printer that can create a fully working electric linear motor in three hours, using five different materials for just $0.50.
After printing, it only needs to be magnetized.
This could make building hardware way faster and simpler, with less hassle around supply chains.
The printer uses 4 types of extruders
The printer uses four types of extruders to layer materials like conductors and magnets, letting it print complex parts in one go.
The motors made this way actually outperform some commercial ones—even those with complicated hydraulic systems—while being much easier to produce.
Integrating magnetization into the workflow remains a future goal
If something breaks, you could soon print a replacement motor right where you are and fix things in about three hours instead of waiting for parts to arrive.
As senior author Luis Fernando Velasquez-Garcia puts it, "We have an opportunity to fundamentally change the way things are made by making hardware onsite in one step, rather than relying on a global supply chain. With this demonstration, we've shown that this is feasible."
This could open the door for devices made on demand, although hard magnets still require a post-print magnetization step and integrating magnetization into the workflow remains a future goal.