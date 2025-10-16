Next Article
This AI can create recipes that are actually edible
IIIT-Delhi recently developed Ratatouille, an AI-powered platform that can whip up brand-new recipes by mixing data science with culinary know-how.
Led by Professor Ganesh Bagler—who's been exploring the science of food for over a decade—this tool sifts through thousands of recipes and ingredient details to dream up dishes that actually make sense for different cultures.
Ratatouille can adapt to dietary needs and blend cuisines
Ratatouille isn't just about wild combos—it can adapt to dietary needs and even blend cuisines, like creating something part Brazilian, part Indian.
Professor Bagler says the goal isn't to replace chefs, but to inspire them and make cooking more creative.
The project is still evolving, so expect more tasty AI experiments ahead.