This AI dating app helps you find better matches

Sitch is a new dating app using AI to help people find better matches. Aug 10, 2025

Sitch is a new dating app using AI to help people find better matches.

Instead of endless swiping, users share their interests and values, which the AI sorts into "Non-negotiables," "Red flags," and "Nice to Haves."

You don't chat right away—first, you ask the AI about potential matches. If both people are interested, the app introduces them so they can start talking.

Sitch is live in NYC, San Francisco, and LA, with plans for Chicago and Austin soon.