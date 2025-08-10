This AI dating app helps you find better matches
Sitch is a new dating app using AI to help people find better matches.
Instead of endless swiping, users share their interests and values, which the AI sorts into "Non-negotiables," "Red flags," and "Nice to Haves."
You don't chat right away—first, you ask the AI about potential matches. If both people are interested, the app introduces them so they can start talking.
Sitch is live in NYC, San Francisco, and LA, with plans for Chicago and Austin soon.
How much does Sitch cost?
Sitch is a paid service—three setups cost $90, five setups cost $125, and eight cost $160.
Users like James Harter say they've had multiple second dates thanks to the app; Karishma Tawani appreciates getting new introductions each week.
While feedback's been mixed (AI isn't perfect yet), founder Nandini Mullaji is optimistic about improving things as they grow.
A global rollout is planned by 2030, aiming to make online dating more personal—and maybe a little less awkward.