This AI device catches public smokers and plays audio cues
A Bengaluru techie has created an AI-powered device that spots people smoking in public and responds with playful audio cues—think a baby coughing or a grandma scolding in the local language.
The prototype, built using Raspberry Pi, was demoed on X (formerly Twitter).
How the device works
The device uses YOLOv8 and MediaPipe for real-time cigarette and gesture detection, while Sarvam AI handles the audio responses.
During a test at a bus stand, it caught someone lighting up; after hearing the audio cue, the smoker looked around confused and put out his cigarette.
The developer is also working on a portable version.
What do people think of the idea?
People online are backing the idea for no-smoking zones, saying it could help where signs get ignored.
Some users see it as a handy enforcement tool, though others would prefer more designated smoking areas instead of just calling out smokers.