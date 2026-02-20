This AI-driven baby doll is helping save real newborns

LuSI isn't just a plastic doll—it has smart lungs that adjust resistance and compliance, tracks vital signs like ECG and SpO2, and can even show apnea patterns. Top institutes like AIIMS, AFMC, and PGI are already using it to train NICU teams with hands-on practice.

A game-changer for med students and young doctors

Unlike traditional models that need someone to operate them, LuSI runs on its own and zeroes in on serious newborn issues like RDS (Respiratory Distress Syndrome) or pneumothorax.

For med students or young doctors, it's a game-changer for learning how to save tiny lives.