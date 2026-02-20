This AI-driven baby doll is helping save real newborns
LuSI is a Made in India AI-driven newborn simulator—a 2.5kg robotic baby showcased at the India AI Impact Summit.
Developed by Maverick Simulation Solutions and showcased at the IITI DRISHTI CPS Foundation stall, LuSI mimics real infant breathing problems and responds instantly to treatments like CPAP and oxygen therapy, making medical training feel a lot more real.
Top medical institutes are already using it for training
LuSI isn't just a plastic doll—it has smart lungs that adjust resistance and compliance, tracks vital signs like ECG and SpO2, and can even show apnea patterns.
Top institutes like AIIMS, AFMC, and PGI are already using it to train NICU teams with hands-on practice.
A game-changer for med students and young doctors
Unlike traditional models that need someone to operate them, LuSI runs on its own and zeroes in on serious newborn issues like RDS (Respiratory Distress Syndrome) or pneumothorax.
For med students or young doctors, it's a game-changer for learning how to save tiny lives.