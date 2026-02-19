This AI model can help you build better batteries

Built with NVIDIA 's latest tech, Skanda lets users upload microscopic images of battery cells to predict their life cycles. And soon, scientists will be able to request new battery chemistries and get manufacturing methods straight from the platform—making research a whole lot faster.

Developing new material could take up to 10 years

Right now, developing a new material can take up to 10 years and cost millions. With Skanda's help, this could drop to just six months and about one million dollars.

Unlike other models that focus on specific parts or general materials research, Skanda is all-in on batteries—giving it an edge for anyone looking to power up the future.