This AI-powered service can send you handwritten notes

Handwrytten, a US startup, is making handwritten notes cool again by combining AI with robots that use real pens to write personalized messages. Their service can generate message content using AI (a large language model), which helps users craft messages.

You can pick from 100+ card designs You can pick from 100+ card designs and add gift cards if you want.

The robots write your message, address the envelope (with a real stamp!), and mail it for $3.25 per note—plus discounts if you send a bunch or subscribe.

It also connects with tools like Salesforce and HubSpot for easy bulk sending.

Want your actual handwriting on every card? Want your actual handwriting on every card? Upload a sample once (for a fee) and the robots will copy your style from then on.

There's also birthday automation to help you remember important dates.

Handwrytten is popular with marketers Handwrytten is popular with marketers, marketing teams, and anyone who wants their messages to stand out more than email ever could.

As CEO David Wachs puts it: "People understand the power of the personal note, but nobody has the time to sit down and actually pick up a pen and write one. This is why we built a platform to automate the process from end to end."