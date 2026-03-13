This AI tool predicts crowd's reaction to news, earns millions
MiroFish is a new open-source AI tool built by undergraduate Guo Hangjiang in just 10 days, and it's already turning heads.
Using swarm intelligence, it simulates how markets and opinions might shift, earning thousands of GitHub stars and a big 30 million RMB investment from Shanda Group's Chen Tianqiao within 24 hours of presenting the demo.
How it works
You give it fresh info, like breaking news or financial signals, and MiroFish creates a knowledge graph, then launches thousands of virtual agents with unique personalities to interact on simulated Twitter or Reddit.
This helps predict how real people might react as events unfold.
Its uses
MiroFish spits out detailed reports on sentiment trends and key turning points, plus lets you chat with its agents for deeper insight.
It's already being used for finance, policy testing, crisis PR, marketing strategies, and research, so if you're curious about where the crowd is headed next, this tool could be your new favorite hack.