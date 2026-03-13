You give it fresh info, like breaking news or financial signals, and MiroFish creates a knowledge graph, then launches thousands of virtual agents with unique personalities to interact on simulated Twitter or Reddit. This helps predict how real people might react as events unfold.

Its uses

MiroFish spits out detailed reports on sentiment trends and key turning points, plus lets you chat with its agents for deeper insight.

It's already being used for finance, policy testing, crisis PR, marketing strategies, and research, so if you're curious about where the crowd is headed next, this tool could be your new favorite hack.