This AI tool scans land docs, checks for legal issues
LandLens, a Chennai-based platform, wants to take the stress out of buying property in Tamil Nadu.
Just upload your land docs or enter a survey number, and their AI runs 30 automated checks—like flood risk and ownership—using OCR and machine learning.
You can get a detailed report within minutes when all data is available; otherwise it may take the same day or 1-3 business days.
It even flags potential zoning problems
It covers the big stuff: ownership records, legal issues (like if it's temple or coastal regulation land), flood risks, zoning rules—even GIS maps for tricky overlaps.
So far, it's scanned over 100K properties from 50K legal docs.
Pricing starts at 10 credits for individuals
For individuals, 10 credits cover up to 100 pages; additional pages are charged at 4 credits for every 50 pages.
There's also an enterprise plan with team features and bulk checks—plus AI-powered legal analysis that claims to cut review time by 80%.
With all this info, you can buy land with confidence
LandLens brings together over 35 tools—including instant Encumbrance Certificate pulls and price trend tracking—to help homebuyers, NRIs, developers, and lenders avoid nasty surprises.
With more disputes popping up around regulated zones lately, having all your property info sorted by AI feels like a smart move.