This AI tool scans land docs, checks for legal issues Technology Feb 20, 2026

LandLens, a Chennai-based platform, wants to take the stress out of buying property in Tamil Nadu.

Just upload your land docs or enter a survey number, and their AI runs 30 automated checks—like flood risk and ownership—using OCR and machine learning.

You can get a detailed report within minutes when all data is available; otherwise it may take the same day or 1-3 business days.