This Android app can detect if someone's recording you discreetly
Worried about someone secretly recording you with high-tech glasses?
The new Android app, Nearby Glasses, helps you find out if anyone around is wearing smart glasses that can discreetly film. It works by picking up Bluetooth signals from brands like Meta and Snap.
Creator Yves Jeanrenaud says he built the app to help people protect their privacy from unauthorized filming.
How does the app work?
The app scans for specific Bluetooth signals and lets you know if a potential recording device is close by. You can even add custom identifiers for broader coverage.
While it might sometimes flag VR headsets too, it's pretty handy for its main purpose.
Jeanrenaud says he is still adding new features, and an iPhone version has been requested but depends on his spare time and availability.