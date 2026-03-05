This app alerts you if someone is secretly recording you

How does the app work?

The app scans for Bluetooth signals unique to certain smart glasses, with a detection range of about 10-15 meters outdoors and 3-10 meters indoors.

You can tweak its settings to scan wider or add custom devices.

Heads up: it sometimes picks up other gadgets like Meta VR headsets by mistake, and only sends local notifications—no exact locations or identities.

As Jeanrenaud puts it, the app is "very imperfect," but he hopes it helps people feel a bit more aware.