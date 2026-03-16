This CSIR lab has found way to make cleaner LPG

Researchers at Pune's CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory have come up with a new way to make dimethyl ether (DME), a cleaner and eco-friendly substitute for regular LPG. Led by Thirumalaiswamy Raja, their process uses a catalyst that delivers high selectivity and conversion, making it both efficient and innovative.

DME burns cleaner than LPG DME burns cleaner than LPG, giving off less soot and harmful gasses while offering thermal efficiency comparable to LPG.

The Bureau of Indian Standards now allows up to 20% DME to be mixed into LPG, but blending of about 8% can be done without modifying existing cylinders, regulators, hoses, gaskets and burners, which is pretty convenient.

Pilot plant already built The team has already built a pilot plant that makes 250kg of DME daily.

Next up: they're planning a bigger demo plant (2.5 metric tons a day) in collaboration with a process engineering partner within six to nine months, aiming for much larger commercial production soon.