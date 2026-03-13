This device turns inaudible murmurs into real speech
IIIT Hyderabad researchers have built StethoSpeech, a device that turns inaudible murmurs into real speech using a stethoscope placed behind your ear.
Designed to help people with speech disabilities, it picks up throat vibrations and sends them to your phone, making communication much easier and faster.
It works in under 0.3 seconds
StethoSpeech works in under 0.3 seconds, even if you're moving around.
You can personalize the voice for accent or gender by providing just a few hours of murmuring data.
Unlike older tech that needs invasive sensors, this system is wireless and noninvasive: just a regular stethoscope does the trick.
The team trained StethoSpeech with data from busy places
The team trained StethoSpeech with data from busy places like offices and concerts so it works reliably even when things get loud.
Its smart pipeline mimics how humans learn to speak, making it both practical and pretty innovative for assistive tech.