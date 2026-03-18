This device will tell you how ripe mangoes, watermelons are
Galgotias University just scored a ₹42 lakh grant from TIH-IoT, IIT Bombay, to work on a cool new project: a portable device that can tell how ripe mangoes and watermelons are, without cutting them open.
Announced today, this tech could make checking fruit quality way easier and more affordable.
How does the device work?
The team is using sensor-based tech and intrinsic impedance sensing (basically, they measure stuff inside the fruit without causing external damage to the fruit) to figure out ripeness at different stages.
This means better quality checks for different species/varieties of mangoes and watermelons, minus the mess.
Who is leading the project?
Dr. Agniv Tapadar from Galgotias University's Electrical, Electronics, and Communication Engineering department is leading the charge.
The project gets its boost from India's National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, so it's not just about tasty fruit; it's also about pushing tech forward in India.