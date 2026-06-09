This drug can help retain muscle during weight loss

Expert opinion

New drug could improve functionality in people taking GLP-1s

Professor Alexander Miras, an obesity expert at Ulster University, stressed the importance of these findings. He explained that while GLP-1s have been linked to improved "functionality," they also have been associated with muscle mass and strength loss. This new drug could counteract the impact of GLP-1-based drugs on muscle strength and further improve functionality compared to someone not taking this new medication but only tirzepatide.