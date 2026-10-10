This genetically engineered microbe might help us settle on Mars

The development of sPL.001 could be a useful, safe first step toward terraforming Mars, or transforming the inhospitable planet into one that can support human life.

"On Mars, nature will do the same jobs for us that she does on Earth, create fertile soil, shelter, oxygen and food," said Erika DeBenedictis, CEO of Pioneer Labs.

The microbe could also produce bioplastics which could be used to build habitats on Mars.