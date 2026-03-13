This gut microbe could be behind memory loss in mice

Young mice picked up the microbe from older ones

When young and old mice lived together, the younger ones picked up the microbe from their older roommates, and started having trouble with memory tests.

Treating them with antibiotics brought their brains back on track.

Germ-free older mice did not show age-related memory decline, and colonizing young germ-free mice with an old microbiome or with Parabacteroides goldsteinii produced memory deficits.