This humanoid robot wowed everyone with its sword dance
L7 is a humanoid robot that turned heads with its Lunar New Year sword dance, to ring in the Chinese New Year.
In humanoid form, L7 pulled off moves like kick flips, slashes, and twirls—never missing a beat or getting tangled up.
The performance quickly made rounds online thanks to Robotera and China News.
L7 is a product of Tsinghua University
L7 isn't just about cool moves. With 55 degrees of freedom (that's serious flexibility), joint motors, and sensors, it can perform complex movements.
Created with Tsinghua University, L7 first hit the scene in July 2025.
Breakdancing to sword slashing: L7's evolution
Before showing off its sword mastery, L7 was already impressing crowds with breakdancing routines.
Its journey from dancing to handling swords highlights how far robotics has come in dexterity and independence—a pretty awesome leap for Chinese tech!