This Hyderabad lab is turning plastic waste into industrial fuels
CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) in Hyderabad and 2 Degrees Clicon Pvt. Ltd. just signed a deal to scale up tech that transforms tough-to-recycle plastic packaging (think chip bags and sachets) into industrial fuels.
The agreement was inked on March 18, 2026, aiming to tackle the mountain of non-recyclable waste piling up around us.
From lab to real world
This project is all about turning trash into something useful. CSIR-IICT brings the science to make fuels like Alternate Diesel Fuel (ADF) and Petro Polymer Fuel (PPF), which can power cement and steel plants.
As Director D Srinivasa Reddy put it, combining their innovation with Clicon's real-world know-how means this tech can finally leave the lab and make a real impact.
Cleaner, greener future
With 2 Degrees Clicon focusing on making these fuels even better, CEO Sheetal Agarwal says the partnership should boost both quality and efficiency.
The bigger goal? Cut down landfill waste, rely less on fossil fuels, and give new life to plastics that usually end up polluting our environment.