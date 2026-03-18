This Hyderabad lab is turning plastic waste into industrial fuels

From lab to real world

This project is all about turning trash into something useful. CSIR-IICT brings the science to make fuels like Alternate Diesel Fuel (ADF) and Petro Polymer Fuel (PPF), which can power cement and steel plants.

As Director D Srinivasa Reddy put it, combining their innovation with Clicon's real-world know-how means this tech can finally leave the lab and make a real impact.