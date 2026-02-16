This Indian lab technique can help save women's fertility

Boosting embryo production

The team's method could also boost embryo production in valuable livestock and help endangered species.

By collecting these "lost" eggs and growing them in the lab, there are more chances for IVF, cloning, and even creating embryo banks.

As Dr. Artabandhu Sahoo puts it, by accessing these previously lost eggs, we can increase the pool of eggs available for ART.

It's an exciting step forward for both medicine and animal science.