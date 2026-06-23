This comet might be 3 times older than solar system

Cosmic voyage

Comet's long journey through the galaxy

The exact origin of 3I/Atlas within the Milky Way galaxy is still a mystery. However, Cordiner speculated that it could have spent billions of years on "vast unimaginable trajectories around our galaxy." The comet also showed a strange lack of chemical enrichment, suggesting it may have formed relatively close to stars being born. This could mean it is a "relic" from an era called "cosmic noon," when many stars were forming about 10 billion years ago.