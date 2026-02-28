This is how missile-carrying drone will change air warfare
Technology
The vehicle has officially received a US Air Force designation and is now known as the X-68A, a new drone being developed by DARPA's LongShot program.
What makes it stand out? Unlike regular cruise missiles, this UAV can be launched from a jet and then launch its own air-to-air missiles mid-flight.
DARPA says the program could help fighter jets strike farther targets while keeping pilots out of harm's way.
Test flights could begin by the end of this year
Right now, the X-68A is being put through serious testing—think wind tunnels and parachute recovery trials—to make sure it works safely with planes like the F-15 Eagle.
General Atomics says first test flights may happen as early as the end of this year, and DARPA says the program is nearing its first flight.