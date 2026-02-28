This is how missile-carrying drone will change air warfare Technology Feb 28, 2026

The vehicle has officially received a US Air Force designation and is now known as the X-68A, a new drone being developed by DARPA's LongShot program.

What makes it stand out? Unlike regular cruise missiles, this UAV can be launched from a jet and then launch its own air-to-air missiles mid-flight.

DARPA says the program could help fighter jets strike farther targets while keeping pilots out of harm's way.