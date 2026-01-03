Cyber frauds cost India almost ₹53,000cr in 6 years!

India has witnessed a staggering loss of over ₹52,976 crore due to cyber frauds and cheating cases in the last six years. The shocking statistic comes from a new report by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), as per Indian Express. The I4C is a unit of the Union Home Ministry that aims to provide an ecosystem for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to combat cyber crimes.

Crime surge Rise in financial crimes across India The report highlights a worrying rise in financial crimes such as investment scams, digital arrest scams, online frauds, banking frauds, and cyber phishing. In 2025 alone, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal recorded losses of around ₹19,812.96 crore with over 21 lakh cheating-related fraud complaints. Of this loss in 2025, nearly 77% was due to fraudulent investment schemes while digital arrest scams accounted for another 8%.

State impact Maharashtra tops in monetary losses from cyber frauds Among the states, Maharashtra witnessed the highest monetary losses in cheating-related offenses in 2025. The state lost ₹3,203 crore with 2,833,320 complaints recorded. It was followed by Karnataka with a loss of ₹2,413 crore and Tamil Nadu which saw a loss of ₹1,897 crore. These three states alone account for more than half of the total money lost to cyber frauds across India last year.