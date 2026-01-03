SpaceX's 1st 2026 mission carries an Italian satellite to space

SpaceX has kicked off its 2026 campaign with a Falcon 9 rocket launch. The event was scheduled for yesterday at 9:09pm EST (7:39am IST today). The launch took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and carried an Italian Earth-observing satellite into orbit. The mission deployed a COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation satellite into LEO for the Italian Space Agency and Ministry of Defense.

Mission details COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation satellite launched The spacecraft will use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) to observe Earth, collecting data day and night, regardless of weather conditions from an altitude of 620km. This is part of a two-satellite network aimed at monitoring Earth for emergency prevention, strategy, scientific and commercial purposes.

Satellite uses COSMO-SkyMed satellites serve various global applications The COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation network will provide data on a global scale to support various applications. These include risk management, cartography, forest & environment protection, natural resources exploration, the land management, defense and security, as well as maritime surveillance. The first two satellites in this series were launched in December 2019 atop a Soyuz rocket, and January 2022 on a Falcon 9 respectively.