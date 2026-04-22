This laptop wants to be MacBook Pro for Linux users

Framework, a company known for its upgradable and repairable laptops, has announced the Laptop 13 Pro. The new model is a major upgrade over its predecessors in terms of build quality and features. It is made from blocks of 6000-series aluminium and comes with a haptic trackpad. The laptop also has a custom color-calibrated 13.5-inch IPS touch screen with variable refresh rates (30-120Hz).

Performance The device can run Netflix in 4K The Laptop 13 Pro is powered by an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" chip and LPCAMM2 compression-mounted memory. The device offers a 22% higher capacity battery (74Wh) than its predecessors. Framework's CEO Nirav Patel said the company aims to make this laptop "the MacBook Pro for Linux users." The machine can run Netflix in 4K for up to 20 hours on a single charge, outperforming even the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro.

Features The modular laptop comes with a touchscreen The Laptop 13 Pro is Framework's first 13-inch laptop with a touchscreen, PCIe 5.0 support for up to 8TB of storage, and Dolby Atmos certification. It also comes with the option to pre-install Ubuntu instead of just Windows. The device is modular, meaning users can replace components like the M.2 2280 storage and RAM easily. Patel said the Laptop 13 Pro is designed for developers who code all day long.

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