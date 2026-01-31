This machine makes gasoline from air

Modular design allows it to work at home

The Air-to-Gasoline machine pulls CO2 from the air and uses water and electricity to make one gallon of gas per day (with up to 17 gallons stored at once).

Aircela says it is targeting over 50% end-to-end power efficiency, which would require about 75kWh per gallon, and projects that, if powered with off-grid solar, the electricity cost would be less than $1.50 per gallon.

Its modular design means it can work at home or scale up for bigger needs.