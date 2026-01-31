This machine makes gasoline from air
Aircela, a New York startup, is hoping to bring the machine to select US markets starting in late 2026.
The fridge-sized device literally makes fossil-free gasoline out of thin air.
The device creates sulfur-free fuel ready for use in regular engines—no need to swap your car.
Modular design allows it to work at home
The Air-to-Gasoline machine pulls CO2 from the air and uses water and electricity to make one gallon of gas per day (with up to 17 gallons stored at once).
Aircela says it is targeting over 50% end-to-end power efficiency, which would require about 75kWh per gallon, and projects that, if powered with off-grid solar, the electricity cost would be less than $1.50 per gallon.
Its modular design means it can work at home or scale up for bigger needs.
Early versions are expected to cost $15,000-$20,000 and are aimed at places like remote farms where fuel delivery is tough.
As production ramps up, prices should fall—potentially making clean, DIY gasoline more accessible for people who want to ditch fossil fuels without changing their ride.