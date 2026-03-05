This new biosensor runs on your sweat

The team's single-step ink lets them print both parts of the cell at once, making production simpler and faster. The sensors work within normal human sweat ranges (1-25 mM lactate), although they may not yet be practical for everyday use.

Can run fitness meters for over an hour

These sweat-powered sensors can run fitness meters for over an hour just from artificial sweat, and can support Bluetooth trackers.

That means you could monitor things like workout intensity or dehydration potentially without needing to swap out batteries—pretty handy for athletes or anyone interested in their health.