This new map helps you track Bengaluru's famous pink blooms
Technology
Bengaluru Bloom, a new interactive map, is making it easy (and fun) for people to spot the city's famous Tabebuia pink blooms.
The app has mapped over 20,000 trees using official data and lets users share bloom sightings—so planning a photo walk or cycling route is now basically a citywide treasure hunt.
Top bloom spots
Created by Malavika, the site (blrbloom.com) maps Tabebuia blooms.
Top bloom spots include Lalbagh (especially near West Gate), Cubbon Park, IISc Malleshwaram, Jayanagar 4th Block, and Indiranagar 100 Feet Road.
Bengaluru has two main Tabebuia species: rosea (pink) and impetiginosa (magenta)—so there's plenty of color to chase before the blooms fade in just a few days!