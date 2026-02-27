This new map helps you track Bengaluru's famous pink blooms Technology Feb 27, 2026

Bengaluru Bloom, a new interactive map, is making it easy (and fun) for people to spot the city's famous Tabebuia pink blooms.

The app has mapped over 20,000 trees using official data and lets users share bloom sightings—so planning a photo walk or cycling route is now basically a citywide treasure hunt.