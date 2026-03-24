This new metal can chill things down without using helium
Chinese scientists have invented an alloy called EuCo2Al9 (ECA) that cools down to just 106 millikelvin, without using helium-3, a rare and expensive gas.
The breakthrough comes from teams at Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, CAS Institute of Theoretical Physics, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, with their findings published in the journal Nature.
How does ECA work?
ECA uses a process called adiabatic demagnetization refrigeration.
Basically, when you align europium atoms in the alloy with a magnetic field and then switch the field off, the atoms absorb heat from their surroundings, dropping the temperature fast.
Potential applications of ECA
Unlike older materials that don't transfer cold very well, ECA has metal-like thermal conductivity.
That means it can cool things efficiently, think quantum chips or sensors for next-generation tech.
It could also make portable cooling possible for space missions or military gadgets where every degree counts.