This new metal can chill things down without using helium Technology Mar 24, 2026

Chinese scientists have invented an alloy called EuCo2Al9 (ECA) that cools down to just 106 millikelvin, without using helium-3, a rare and expensive gas.

The breakthrough comes from teams at Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, CAS Institute of Theoretical Physics, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, with their findings published in the journal Nature.