This radar can help self-driving cars see around corners Technology Mar 14, 2026

A team at Rice University has built EyeDAR, a small, low-power radar sensor that helps self-driving cars spot people or obstacles hidden from view, like behind parked vehicles or around corners.

About the size of an orange, EyeDAR can be attached to streetlights and intersections, giving cars extra eyes where their own sensors might miss something.

It made its debut at HotMobile in Atlanta recently.