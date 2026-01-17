This robot can predict your smile before you even make it
Technology
Columbia University's Creative Machines Lab's new robot, Emo, can spot a smile coming nearly a second before it happens.
With its lifelike silicone face, 26 tiny motors, and camera eyes, Emo is designed to read and react to human expressions in real time.
How does Emo actually learn?
Instead of being programmed with facial moves, Emo teaches itself by watching its own face in the mirror.
After figuring out how its motors create different looks, it studies hundreds of human videos to pick up on subtle cues—like when someone's about to smile.
Real-time reactions with impressive accuracy
Emo uses advanced neural networks to predict smiles 839 milliseconds ahead with over 70% accuracy.
It reacts quickly, syncing its expressions with yours.