This self-balancing wheelchair can capture smooth Steadicam shots

Caerus Technology, founded by filmmaker Chris Lynch, just dropped the world's first wheelchair-mounted camera system. Built for the Genny Zero self-balancing wheelchair, it's made to capture smooth Steadicam shots and is backed by big names like RED and DJI.

You can choose between 3 models You get three options: Vista (for indoor/outdoor shoots with a 6km wireless range), Studio (handles heavy indoor gear), and Rover (geared for outdoor interviews with lighting, LiveU, and teleprompter support).

Reported top speed and range vary across sources Reported top speed and range vary across sources; some list 20km/h and a 25km range.

Its two-wheel design fits into tight spots, while detachable controls let you tweak gimbal and focus on the fly.

The Caerus Vista model costs PS65,000 (~$88K) The Caerus Vista model comes in at £65,000 (~$88K). That price covers a two-day training course plus lifetime access to learning materials.

The chair's smart weight distribution spreads the load and may reduce the physical strain associated with traditional Steadicam operation.