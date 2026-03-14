This smartphone has a mini robotic gimbal for its camera
Honor just dropped the Robot Phone at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, and it's not your average smartphone.
This device packs a 200MP camera on a tiny robotic gimbal (think: a mini arm that rotates, tilts, and even nods or shakes like it has its own personality).
AI object tracking follows you around during calls or recordings
The Robot Phone keeps videos super steady with three-axis stabilization, while AI Object Tracking follows you around during calls or recordings.
You get cool one-handed cinematic shots with SpinShot, plus the phone's AI responds to your voice, music, and gestures, so using it feels pretty natural.
Phone uses ultra-strong materials and precision tech
Launching in China later this year, the Robot Phone uses ultra-strong materials and precision tech borrowed from pro gear like DJI Ronin 4D, but shrunk down for your pocket.
Its moving camera gives it an edge over static rivals like the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10.