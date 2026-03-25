This tiny chip could supercharge data centers and AI systems
Technology
LightSpeed Photonics, a Singapore-based company with roots in Hyderabad, just launched a photonic chip that uses light to move data at 400 gigabits per second, way faster than the usual copper wires or even current optical technology.
The company saw early on that as AI models get bigger, moving all that data was becoming a real bottleneck.
The chip is already being tested with major AI players
This tiny chip combines photonics and electronics in one neat package thanks to cross-Asia teamwork.
By placing optical conversion closer to processors, it cuts lag and saves energy—a big deal since up to 40% of a data center's power can go into just moving information around.
LightSpeed is already testing the chip with major AI players and gearing up for wider release.