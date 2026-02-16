This wrist wearable tracks your hormones in real time

Stanford grads Abhinav Agarwal and Jenny Duan have launched Clair Health, introducing a wrist wearable that tracks key hormones like estrogen and progesterone in real time—no blood, urine, or saliva tests needed. The device uses 10 biosensors to monitor over 130 health signals, including skin temperature and heart rate.

It's designed for women dealing with fertility issues, PCOS, etc. Clair's wearable uses AI to combine all those sensor signals for precise hormone tracking.

Tested on over 40 women across 127 cycles, it nailed a cycle-phase accuracy of 94% and can spot LH surges with 87% sensitivity.

You can join the waitlist at wearclair.com All your health data stays securely on your phone by default—Clair offers optional encrypted cloud backup.

Shipping is planned for November 2026, and the company plans to seek FDA approval.