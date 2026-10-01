Thomas Dohmke, former GitHub CEO, launches entire decentralized Git platform

Entire works easily with popular tools like Codex and GitHub Copilot, so mirroring an existing GitHub repository onto Entire is simple.

It's already hitting impressive speeds, about 2.1 million pushes and 570,000 clones per hour, outperforming rivals like Cursor Origin.

With servers in the US E.U. and Australia, developers can join a waitlist for early access as the platform moves toward fully decentralized hosting for both public and private repos.